What to Expect from the Upcoming Apple Watch SE 3

Summary: The Apple Watch SE is known for its affordability and impressive features. As we anticipate the release of the Apple Watch SE 3, there are several upgrades that consumers are hoping to see. These include an optional always-on display, more screen space, blood oxygen monitoring, an improved chipset, and better battery life. While Apple has not officially confirmed the release of the Apple Watch SE 3, it is highly likely that it will follow the biannual launch cycle and debut in fall 2024 alongside the Apple Watch X. Whether or not you should wait for the Apple Watch SE 3 depends on your current smartwatch situation, as the Apple Watch SE 2 is still a great option with long-lasting software support.

The upcoming Apple Watch SE 3 is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts as they anticipate the new features and improvements that Apple may introduce. Here are some of the top upgrades that consumers are hoping for:

An optional always-on display

Unlike its pricier counterparts, the Apple Watch SE and SE 2 do not currently offer an optional always-on display. Many consumers would love to see this feature added to the 2024 model as it allows for easy access to favorite watch faces, especially during workouts or other activities.

More space on the screen

The SE line could benefit from a size increase, similar to the screens introduced in the Series 7. A larger display would provide more real estate for apps, menus, and graphics, as well as enable the use of Apple’s Qwerty keyboard for convenient texting.

Blood oxygen monitoring

While the SpO2 sensor is currently exclusive to Apple’s flagship series, consumers are hoping that the Apple Watch SE 3 will incorporate this feature. Many more affordable fitness trackers already offer blood oxygen monitoring, so it would be fitting for the SE line to include it as well.

An S9 chipset (or newer)

The SE 2022 model already saw a 20% increase in processing speed compared to its predecessor. However, tech enthusiasts would love to see even further improvement with an S9 chipset, which would enable the use of Apple’s latest gesture control and future software updates.

Better battery life

One consistent desire among Apple Watch users is extended battery life. While the SE line already offers Low Power Mode, consumers are hoping for fast charging technology similar to that found in the Series 7. Overall, there is a longing for an Apple Watch that can last multiple days on a single charge.

While Apple has not officially announced the launch of the Apple Watch SE 3, it is highly anticipated to follow its biannual launch cycle and debut in fall 2024. Apple’s fall events usually take place in September, so that is the expected timeframe for the SE 3’s unveiling. It is speculated that the SE 3 may coincide with the release of the Apple Watch X, which is said to be the anniversary model.

If you are in need of a smartwatch and cannot wait for the SE 3, the Apple Watch SE 2 is still a great option. It provides access to the Apple watchOS experience at an affordable price and is likely to receive software support for a considerable period of time.

