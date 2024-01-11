Apple Releases Firmware Update to Address Bluetooth Vulnerability in Magic Keyboard

Apple has recently rolled out a firmware update for its popular Magic Keyboard accessory, aimed at addressing a Bluetooth security vulnerability. The update is available for various wireless Magic Keyboard versions.

The latest firmware update, which goes under version 2.0.6, was released on January 9, according to Apple. The company added information about the update to its security releases website on Thursday, providing more details about the security vulnerability being addressed.

The security flaw in question allowed an individual with physical access to a Magic Keyboard to obtain its Bluetooth pairing key, subsequently giving them the ability to monitor Bluetooth traffic. Apple was made aware of this issue in December.

In response to the vulnerability, Apple has implemented measures to prevent unauthorized access. The firmware update includes improvements in session management and enhanced checks, ultimately ensuring that the vulnerability is effectively mitigated.

The affected Magic Keyboard models that can benefit from the update include Magic Keyboard (2021), Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad.

If you are unsure about the firmware version currently installed on your Magic Keyboard, you can check by navigating to System Settings on your Mac, selecting Bluetooth, and then clicking on the “i” button next to your Magic Keyboard.

Apple emphasizes that firmware updates are automatically delivered in the background while the Magic Keyboard is actively paired with a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS.

