Apple Expands its Presence in India with New Bengaluru Office

Apple has announced its plans to further expand its presence in India by opening a new office in Bengaluru. The office, located in Minsk Square, will accommodate up to 1,200 employees across its 15 floors. Designed to foster innovation and collaboration, the workspace features dedicated lab spaces, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs.

The interiors of the office incorporate locally-sourced materials such as stone, wood, and fabric, and are adorned with native plants. In line with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the new office will run on 100% renewable energy and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating.

Commenting on the new office, an Apple spokesperson stated, “Bengaluru is already home to so many of our talented teams… Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate.”

Apple’s expansion in India is part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the country and ramp up local manufacturing. With nearly 3,000 employees in India, the company also works with Indian suppliers to support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country.

In addition to its presence in Bengaluru, Apple has corporate offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. This new office represents another important milestone in its more than 25-year history in India.

Summary:

Apple is expanding its presence in India with the opening of a new office in Bengaluru. The office will accommodate 1,200 employees and features dedicated lab spaces, areas for collaboration, and wellness facilities. The company emphasizes sustainability by utilizing locally-sourced materials and running on 100% renewable energy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many employees will the new office in Bengaluru accommodate?

A: The new office will house up to 1,200 employees.

Q: What features does the new office have?

A: The office features dedicated lab spaces, areas for collaboration, and wellness facilities.

Q: What sustainability measures does Apple implement in the new office?

A: The office runs on 100% renewable energy and aims to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating.

Q: What is Apple’s strategy behind expanding in India?

A: Apple aims to strengthen its position in India and ramp up local manufacturing.

Q: How many employees does Apple have in India?

A: Apple has nearly 3,000 employees in India and works with Indian suppliers to support hundreds of thousands of jobs in the country.

Sources:

IANS.