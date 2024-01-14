iPhone 15: The Latest Deals and Features

Online shopping platform Republic Day Sale is now offering some exciting deals on the iPhone 15. Whether you’re an iPhone enthusiast or looking to switch from Android, this sale provides a great opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at a discounted price.

How much does the iPhone 15 cost?

The Apple iPhone 15 is priced at ₹79,999. However, the online shopping platform has listed the iPhone 15 (128GB) at ₹65,999. And that’s not all! In addition to the reduced price, you can also save more with bank offers and exchange deals.

Bank Offers:

If you make the purchase using an ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can save up to ₹750.

If you make the purchase using a Bank of Baroda Credit Card, you can save up to ₹750.

Exchange Offer:

Flipkart is currently offering an exchange deal on the iPhone 15, where you can get up to ₹54,990 for your old phone. This means you can maximize your savings by trading in your old device.

Features of the iPhone 15:

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

It comes with a 48MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera for stunning photos and selfies.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic Chip and a 6-core processor for seamless performance.

Please note that the information provided about the iPhone 15 is based on the available news. However, prices on online shopping platforms are subject to change. We recommend customers to verify the prices and deals before making a purchase decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I purchase the iPhone 15 at a discounted price?

Yes, the online Republic Day Sale offers the iPhone 15 at a discounted price of ₹65,999.

2. Can I save more with bank offers?

Absolutely! By using an ICICI Bank Credit Card or a Bank of Baroda Credit Card, you can save up to ₹750 on your iPhone 15 purchase.

3. Is there an exchange offer available?

Yes, Flipkart is currently offering an exchange deal where you can trade in your old phone and get up to ₹54,990 off on the iPhone 15.

4. What are the key features of the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 48MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP front camera, and is powered by the Apple A16 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor.

