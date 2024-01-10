New Tekken 8 DLC Character Leaks Surface Online, but Are They Fake?

Summary: As the highly anticipated launch of Tekken 8 approaches, fans are eager to uncover any new information about the game. Recently, rumors of leaked DLC characters circulated online, causing excitement among the Tekken community. However, Tekken 8 producer Michael Murray quickly addressed the situation, urging fans not to get worked up over the alleged leaks since they may not be authentic. While leaks have occurred in the past, it is unclear if the current leaks are legitimate or simply fabricated. The identity of the first DLC character will be officially revealed at the upcoming Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals, scheduled for January 13-14.

FAQ:

1. Are the leaked DLC characters for Tekken 8 genuine?

– It is uncertain if the leaked DLC characters are real or fake.

2. Who commented on the leaks?

– Tekken 8 producer Michael Murray commented on the rumors, advising fans not to believe everything they see.

3. When will the first DLC character be announced?

– The first DLC character for Tekken 8 will be revealed during the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals this weekend.