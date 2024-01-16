Crazy Homeowner Uses Toxic Paint to Keep Squirrels Away

Summary: A Putnam County homeowner took extreme measures to keep squirrels out of his yard by spray-painting them with toxic red paint. Mark Kuhn, 62, has been charged with poisoning an animal for trapping the squirrels, coating them with paint, and releasing them. He claimed that he did not want the squirrels in his backyard because they made his dogs bark, and he believed that spray-painting them would deter them from returning. The Putnam County SPCA, alerted by the probation department, is investigating the incident. While the squirrels have not yet been found, they have been captured on surveillance video and reported by local residents.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the homeowner spray-paint the squirrels?

A: The homeowner sprayed the squirrels with toxic red paint because he wanted to keep them out of his yard and believed that they would not return.

Q: What charges has the homeowner faced?

A: The homeowner has been charged with three counts of poisoning an animal, a misdemeanor.

Q: Have the squirrels been found?

A: The squirrels have not yet been found, but they have been seen on surveillance video and reported by residents.

Q: Who is investigating the incident?

A: The Putnam County SPCA, which has law enforcement powers, is conducting the investigation.

In a bizarre incident, a homeowner in Putnam County, New York, took drastic measures to combat squirrels invading his yard. Instead of employing conventional methods, he resorted to spray-painting the squirrels with toxic red paint. Mark Kuhn, the 62-year-old homeowner, has been charged with poisoning the animals.

The reason behind this unusual act was the homeowner’s frustration with the squirrels disturbing his dogs and causing them to constantly bark. Kuhn believed that by spray-painting the squirrels, they would be deterred from returning. Additionally, he felt it would help him identify if it was the same squirrels returning to his yard.

The Putnam County SPCA, which has law enforcement powers, was alerted to the situation by the county probation department. Officers discovered that Kuhn had trapped the squirrels, painted them with apple red-colored Rust-Oleum paint, and then released them about a quarter-mile away.

Although the squirrels have not been found yet, they have been captured on surveillance video and have been sighted by local residents. The incident is being treated as animal cruelty and is under investigation by the Putnam County SPCA.

This unusual act of spray-painting squirrels is an extreme case of trying to solve a common problem. Animal cruelty can take various forms, and it is essential to address such incidents to ensure the welfare of animals in our communities.