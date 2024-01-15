Hidden Fortification Revealed in Ancient Italian Village

Researchers have recently unveiled the extraordinary discovery of a hidden fortification system nestled beneath a Bronze Age village in Italy. The village, known as Villaggio dei Faraglioni, is situated on the island of Ustica, just north of Sicily. This well-structured settlement, featuring an organized layout of huts and narrow roadways, graces the northern edge of the island.

Utilizing advanced technologies such as ground penetrating radar and electrical tomography, a team of archaeologists and geologists successfully unearthed the remnants of a substantial wall hidden underground. The findings, detailed in a study published in the Journal of Applied Geophysics, depict the arc-shaped stone fortification system as a resilient “mighty wall” stretching a staggering 820 feet in length and standing between 13 to 16 feet tall.

This remarkable finding is particularly noteworthy as the village of Villaggio dei Faraglioni has undergone several excavations in the past, starting from the 1970s. However, it is only now that the concealed fortifications have come to light. The use of non-invasive geophysical instruments allowed the researchers, including Vincenzo Sapia from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), to accurately locate the buried wall’s deep foundations, serving as the primary defensive barrier for the settlement.

Active during the period between 1400 and 1200 B.C., the fortified village of Villaggio dei Faraglioni is regarded as one of the most well-preserved Mediterranean settlements of its time. This recent discovery provides archaeologists and historians with an unprecedented insight into the complex defensive strategies employed by ancient civilizations. The revelation of these hidden layers of history not only deepens our understanding of this ancient village but also paves the way for further investigations without the need for invasive excavation methods.

