Intel’s Core i9-14900HX Falls Short in Performance, Disappointing Reviews

A recent review by Notebookcheck has shed light on Intel’s newest mobile CPU, the Core i9-14900HX, revealing lackluster performance in both synthetic and gaming benchmarks. While the chip performs adequately in single-core applications, it fails to deliver significant gains in gaming workloads.

The review compared the Core i9-14900HX to its predecessor and found that Intel’s previous generation parts are just as good for gaming. In fact, AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX3D counterpart outperformed the Core i9-14900HX in gaming, offering slightly higher FPS with considerably lower power consumption.

Notebookcheck conducted the tests using a Schenker XMG Neo 17 2024 engineering sample gaming laptop, equipped with a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900HX, an RTX 4090 laptop GPU, and 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory.

In the Cinebench R23 benchmark, the Core i9-14900HX achieved a score of 2,232 points in the single-core test and 23,336 points in the multi-core test. While the chip excelled in the single-core test, surpassing competitors like the Ryzen 9 7945HX and its X3D sibling by up to 13%, it fell short in multi-core performance. Several other notebooks, including the Ryzen 9 7945HX, Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, Core i9-13980HX, and Core i9-13950HX, outperformed the Core i9-14900HX by up to 7% in multi-core performance.

When it came to gaming, the Core i9-14900HX struggled to impress. In benchmark tests of popular titles like The Witcher 3 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D consistently outperformed Intel’s flagship chip by a significant margin.

Furthermore, Notebookcheck tested the power efficiency of the Core i9-14900HX and found it to be underwhelming. In the Cinebench R23 multi-core benchmark, the chip scored only 145 points per watt, lagging behind Intel’s previous generation Core i9-13980HX, which scored 160.9 points per watt. AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX achieved a second-place ranking with a score of 207 points per watt.

Overall, Notebookcheck’s review concludes that Intel’s Core i9-14900HX fails to deliver impressive performance and lacks efficiency. While the chip may show improvement in other laptop chassis with superior cooling and power delivery systems, it falls short as a refreshed product in its current state.