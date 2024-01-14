Google Pixel Buds Pro: Enjoy Advanced Audio and Noise Cancellation at a Discounted Price

Looking for wireless earbuds with top-notch noise cancellation and long battery life? The Google Pixel Buds Pro are now available at a 22% discount on Amazon, bringing their price down to just $156.32. These premium earbuds offer advanced audio quality and smart features that rival more expensive brands.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro utilize a combination of inward and outward-facing microphones to detect and cancel out a greater amount of external noise. Whether you’re on a plane or trying to concentrate at your desk, these earbuds will help you immerse yourself in your content. Additionally, each earbud features a custom 11mm dynamic speaker driver designed by Google, delivering clear and natural sound across all frequencies.

Controlling your audio and calls is a breeze with the touch controls on the Pixel Buds Pro. You can tap and swipe on the earbuds to play, pause, skip tracks, adjust volume, and even summon your phone’s voice assistant without needing to reach for your device. Pairing these earbuds with your Android phone or tablet is also quick and seamless thanks to Google’s Fast Pair feature.

If you happen to misplace one of the earbuds, you can use the Find My Device feature in the Pixel Buds app to locate it by making it emit a sound. The charging case of the Pixel Buds Pro supports Qi wireless charging, allowing you to conveniently charge them on the go with any Qi wireless charging pad.

With up to 11 hours of playback per charge and an additional 20 hours of battery life stored in the charging case, the Pixel Buds Pro provide a total of 31 hours of usage before needing to be recharged.

Overall, the Google Pixel Buds Pro offer excellent noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, and convenient features like hands-free Google Assistant, touch controls, and wireless charging support. While these earbuds are normally priced at $200, the current 22% discount makes them a more affordable option for those looking for premium wireless earbuds.

FAQs

Are the Google Pixel Buds Pro worth the discounted price?

Yes, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are worth considering at their discounted price. They offer advanced audio quality, noise cancellation, and smart features that compete with more expensive brands.

Can I pair the Pixel Buds Pro with my Android device?

Yes, the Pixel Buds Pro supports Google’s Fast Pair feature, allowing for quick and easy pairing with Android phones and tablets.

How long does the battery last on the Pixel Buds Pro?

The Pixel Buds Pro provide up to 11 hours of playback per charge, and the charging case holds an additional 20 hours of battery life, resulting in a total of 31 hours of usage before needing to be recharged.