New Outdoor Adventure: The Hypershell ProX Exoskeleton

Are you an outdoor enthusiast yearning for more strength, speed, and endurance? Look no further! Hypershell, a robot startup from Y-Combinator China, has created the Hypershell ProX, an all-terrain exoskeleton that will take your outdoor adventures to the next level.

This innovative device, like a second skin, fits over your legs and uses artificial intelligence to enhance your physical capabilities. With the ability to switch between nine different motion postures, from walking to running to climbing, it can provide up to 800W of power to help you lift your legs more easily.

One of the standout features of the Hypershell ProX is its weight offsetting capability. It can handle up to 66 pounds of weight, allowing you to carry a heavy backpack without feeling burdened. No matter the challenge you face, whether it’s high altitudes, steep slopes, or long distances, the Hypershell ProX will keep you going strong.

The exoskeleton itself is incredibly lightweight, weighing only 2kg. Additionally, it’s designed to be foldable, allowing you to conveniently store it in your backpack. The device is also durable and weather-resistant, performing well even in extremely cold temperatures as low as minus 20℃. With an IP54 rating, it is protected against dust and water.

Hypershell’s founder, Kelvin Sun, has a vision to encourage nature-based ecotourism and introduce affordable exoskeleton technology to outdoor enthusiasts. The Hypershell ProX is particularly useful for people who require extra support or frequently travel with heavy loads.

It’s important to note that the Hypershell ProX is not approved by the FDA as a medical device. It should not be used as a substitute for medical care or for any health-related reasons. The device is intended for individuals who can walk normally without any issues.

If you’re looking to add a new dimension to your outdoor activities, the Hypershell ProX exoskeleton might be just what you need. This revolutionary device offers a lighter, stronger, and more versatile way to embrace nature. Its cutting-edge design and power will transform your outdoor experience and make you feel like a superhuman.

FAQ

What is the weight of the Hypershell ProX?

The Hypershell ProX weighs only 2kg, making it incredibly lightweight and easy to carry.

Can the Hypershell ProX be folded?

Yes, the Hypershell ProX is foldable, allowing for convenient storage in your backpack.

Is the device weather-resistant?

Yes, the Hypershell ProX is designed to withstand various weather conditions. It performs well in temperatures as low as minus 20℃ and has an IP54 rating for dust and water protection.

Is the Hypershell ProX approved as a medical device?

No, the Hypershell ProX is not approved by the FDA as a medical device. It should not be used as a substitute for any form of medical care or for health-related reasons.

Who is the Hypershell ProX suitable for?

The Hypershell ProX is designed for individuals who can walk normally without any problems. It is not intended for individuals with mobility issues or those in need of medical assistance.