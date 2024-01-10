Own a Piece of Porsche History: Jerry Seinfeld’s Iconic 1996 911 Targa Up for Auction

Summary: Renowned comedian Jerry Seinfeld is bidding farewell to his beloved 1996 Porsche 911 Targa, and car enthusiasts have a rare opportunity to own this iconic piece of automotive history. With the Bring a Trailer auction coming to a close today, bidding on the car has reached $111,000, showcasing the immense interest in this unique vehicle. The 911 Targa is already a special model in its own right, but Seinfeld’s personal touches and collection of optional upgrades make this particular car a true gem.

Even without the celebrity connection, the 1996 911 Targa holds its own as a remarkable vehicle. The Targa body, boasting a large glass panel that slides underneath the rear window, offers an unparalleled driving experience with its sunroof-like appeal. In terms of performance, Seinfeld made sure to check all the boxes, equipping the car with sporty features such as stainless steel oval exhaust pipes and an enhanced “engine sound package.”

Seinfeld’s technical preferences shine through in the car’s specifications as well. Upgrades like cruise control, a Becker cassette stereo with a six-disc CD changer, an improved audio system, and an on-board computer featuring various modern functions were all included. The cabin also received factory upgrades such as power-adjustable seats, aluminum detailing, chrome accents, and luxurious Midnight Blue leather upholstery.

Underneath its sleek exterior, the 911 Targa houses a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter flat-six engine, generating an impressive 282 horsepower. While Seinfeld opted for a six-speed manual gearbox, a four-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission was also available at the time.

With the car’s strong provenance and wide array of options, it is expected to attract numerous enthusiasts vying for a chance to own this piece of Porsche history. Stay tuned to learn the final sale price as the auction draws to a close.

