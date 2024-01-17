A Giant Cosmic Necklace Challenges the Standard Model of Physics

Scientists have long believed that the universe is evenly spread with matter and looks the same from any direction, a concept known as the cosmological principle. However, recent discoveries are hinting at a different reality. A PhD student from England has revealed the existence of a giant necklace of galaxies stretching across 1.3 billion light years. This discovery, called the Big Ring, joins a growing list of mysterious structures that defy scientific expectations and may challenge the Standard Model of physics.

The Big Ring was detected through the analysis of gas absorption in light emitted by distant quasars. By studying the absorption of magnesium ions in the quasar spectra, the presence of galaxies and galaxy clusters can be inferred. The Big Ring would have a diameter equivalent to 15 moons if it were visible from Earth.

The student, Alexia Lopez, presented her findings at a recent meeting of the American Astronomical Society and is currently preparing a scientific paper for peer review. This discovery adds to her previous finding of another superstructure called the Giant Arc, which stretches over 3 billion light years.

These enormous structures, along with other deviations from the Standard Model, such as the inconstancy of the Hubble constant, raise questions about our understanding of the universe’s origins. Some researchers speculate that these structures could be the result of cosmic defects known as cosmic strings, which are like cracks in the fabric of space-time.

As scientists continue to study these peculiarities, the Standard Model of physics may need to be reevaluated. The discovery of the Big Ring and other extraordinary structures challenges our fundamental assumptions about the universe and reminds us that there is still much to learn about our cosmic surroundings.

