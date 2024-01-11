Kohler Unveils Revolutionary Smart Toilet with a Hefty Price Tag

Kohler, a leading manufacturer of bathroom fixtures, has taken the concept of a smart toilet to the next level with their latest innovation. The company showcased its brand new, high-tech smart toilet at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), leaving attendees in awe. However, this revolutionary toilet comes with a hefty price tag of $10,500.

The smart toilet, equipped with cutting-edge technology, offers a range of features designed to enhance the user’s experience. From built-in bidet functions to personalized settings, this toilet aims to redefine bathroom luxury. Kohler has also introduced a more affordable line of smart toilets for those who may not be ready to splurge on the top-of-the-line model.

Andrew Van Gorden, Kohler’s Product Manager for Smart Toilets, recently appeared in an interview to showcase the remarkable capabilities of their new creation. During the interview with Yahoo Finance Anchor Akiko Fujita, Van Gorden explained how the smart toilet leverages advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to provide an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience.

With the rise of smart home technology, it was only a matter of time before the bathroom got a high-tech makeover. Kohler’s smart toilet represents a move towards an increasingly interconnected home, where even the smallest details are digitized for a more convenient and personalized experience.

While the $10,500 price tag may seem steep for a toilet, it is important to note that this product is targeted towards consumers who value luxury and cutting-edge technology in their homes. As the smart home trend continues to grow, it is likely that we will see an increasing demand for technologically advanced bathroom fixtures like Kohler’s smart toilet.

