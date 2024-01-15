Newly Discovered Bronze Age Relic Adds to Growing Evidence of Ancient Settlement

Summary: A detectorist in Scotland has uncovered a remarkable 4,000-year-old Bronze Age axe head, adding to the growing body of evidence of an important ancient site in the central belt of Scotland. The finely patterned relic was unearthed by Chris Squires, a retired plastic machinist, during a solo detecting expedition in a muddy field. The discovery is described as the “find of a lifetime” and will be handed in as treasure trove. Squires believes that there may be further discoveries waiting to be made at the site.

Chris Squires, a retired plastic machinist from Thankerton in South Lanarkshire, has made an extraordinary discovery that has shed new light on the presence of an ancient settlement in the central belt of Scotland. Squires unearthed an intricately patterned Bronze Age axe head that dates back 4,000 years. The find, which he has described as the “find of a lifetime,” was made during a few challenging days of solo detecting in the rain-soaked soil. Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, Squires persevered and was rewarded with this exceptional relic.

The discovery is significant because it adds to the growing body of evidence of an important Bronze Age site in the region. Prior to this find, laser mapping had already revealed the presence of mounds, circles, and even an underground path at the location. Squires’ discovery strengthens the case for an ancient settlement of great significance.

Squires spoke enthusiastically about his find, stating, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find, you really don’t find these things every day.” He plans to hand in the axe head as treasure trove, ensuring that it will be properly documented and studied by experts. Squires also believes that there may be other artifacts waiting to be unearthed, hinting at the potential for further discoveries at the site.

The finding of this exquisite Bronze Age relic provides valuable insights into Scotland’s ancient past and highlights the importance of continued archaeological exploration in the central belt. Understanding and preserving these historical sites contributes to our understanding of human history and enriches our cultural heritage.

FAQ:

Q: Who made the discovery?

A: The discovery was made by Chris Squires, a retired plastic machinist.

Q: What was found?

A: Squires uncovered a 4,000-year-old intricately patterned Bronze Age axe head.

Q: Where was the discovery made?

A: The discovery was made in the central belt of Scotland.

Q: Why is this discovery significant?

A: The discovery adds to the growing evidence of an important Bronze Age site in the region and provides valuable insights into Scotland’s ancient past.

Q: Are there further discoveries expected at the site?

A: Chris Squires believes that there may be other artifacts waiting to be unearthed, suggesting the potential for further discoveries.