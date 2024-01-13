Honor introduces two new smartphones with innovative camera features

Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand, has launched two new smartphones that offer innovative camera features. The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro both come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup. The phones also come with an OIS-supported 180-megapixel periscope sensor.

The Honor Magic 6 is priced at CNY 4,399 (approximately $513) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4,699 (approximately $549) for the 16GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,999 (approximately $584) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The Honor Magic 6 Pro starts at CNY 5,699 (approximately $665) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 6,199 (approximately $724), and the 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 6,699 (approximately $787).

Both phones are available in a range of colors including Sea Green, Kilian Snow, Wheat Wave Green, Velvet Black, and Floating Cloud Purple. They can be purchased through the official website of Honor.

The Honor Magic 6 features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 750 GPU. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and videos. The phone runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and has a 5,450mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has similar features to the Honor Magic 6, including a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 chipset and Adreno 750 GPU. The main difference is the camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 180-megapixel periscope camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone also has a 50-megapixel front camera with a 3D depth sensor. It runs on MagicOS 8.0 and has a larger 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

In summary, Honor has introduced two new smartphones, the Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro, with innovative camera features and the latest Snapdragon 8 chipset. The phones offer a range of storage options and come in various colors. They are available for purchase through the official Honor website.

