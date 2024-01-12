Top 5 Smartwatch Deals Available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Summary: The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers a great opportunity to purchase trendy smartwatches at discounted prices. With discounts of up to 80%, customers can find premium smartwatches from top brands such as Samsung, Noise, and boAt. Here is a list of the top 5 smartwatch deals available in the sale.

Boat Lunar Peak Smart Watch: This beautiful smartwatch from boAt can be purchased for less than 2000 rupees. Originally priced at 2,499 rupees, it is now available at a discounted price of 1,999 rupees in the sale. It features a 1.45-inch round AMOLED display and comes with customizable watch faces, built-in games, and special emergency features.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus: Available for purchase at a discounted price of 3,499 rupees during the Great Republic Day Sale, this smartwatch from Fire-Boltt offers a metal build and a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display. It boasts features such as Bluetooth calling, over 110 built-in watch faces, and more than 300 sports modes.

Noise Pulse 2 Max: This smartwatch, known for its long battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge, is currently priced at 1,399 rupees but can be found at an even cheaper price during the sale. It features a large display with 550nits peak brightness and offers over 100 sports modes, smart notifications, and music playback control.

boAt Smartwatch: The boAt smartwatch stands out with its unique design that allows the display to transform completely. It comes with a rotating bezel and works on WarOS. Users can download their favorite apps on this metal smartwatch, which will be available for around 10,000 rupees during the sale, compared to its original price of approximately 30,000 rupees.

Amazfit Pop 3S: Available on Amazon at a price of 5,000 rupees, the Pop 3S can be found for 3,500 rupees during the sale. It features a square display measuring 1.95 inches and offers 100 sports modes. With a premium look, this metal smartwatch includes features like SpO2 monitoring, health tracking, 12-day battery life, and Bluetooth calling.

