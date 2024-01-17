OnePlus Nord 3 128GB Variant Now Available at a Discounted Price

OnePlus Nord 3, the popular smartphone from OnePlus, is now available at a discounted price on Amazon. The 128GB variant, which was originally priced at INR 33,999, is now listed at INR 29,999 after a flat discount of INR 4,000. In addition to this, customers can also avail a coupon worth INR 1,000 during the ongoing Republic Day sale.

The OnePlus Nord 3 has been well-received by consumers for its impressive features and performance. It comes with a powerful processor, ample storage, and a stunning display. The 128GB variant offers plenty of space for users to store their files, photos, and apps.

With the discounted price and additional coupon, the OnePlus Nord 3 128GB variant becomes an even more attractive option for those looking for a high-performing smartphone at a competitive price. The flat discount of INR 4,000 allows customers to save a significant amount of money while enjoying the top-notch features of the device.

The Republic Day sale is an opportune time for customers to make their purchase, as they can take advantage of the discounted price and the additional coupon. The sale is expected to attract a large number of customers who are eager to get their hands on the OnePlus Nord 3 at a more affordable price.

