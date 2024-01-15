New U.S. Lunar Lander Mission Ends in Fiery Reentry

Summary:

An American company’s lunar lander, named Peregrine, is set to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere after a failed moon landing attempt. Astrobotic Technology, working in collaboration with NASA, launched the lander from Cape Canaveral but experienced a fuel leak that led to a rupture in one of the tanks. In order to prevent any potential hazards, Astrobotic and NASA have decided to end the mission and safely guide the lander back towards Earth. The Peregrine lander carried various payloads, including experiments funded by NASA and privately-sponsored research, as well as the ashes and DNA of notable figures like Gene Roddenberry and Arthur C. Clarke. Despite the setback, another U.S. company, Intuitive Machines, is scheduled to launch its own lunar lander next month.

Source: The Associated Press Health and Science Department.