Unlocking the Secrets of Evolution: A Breakthrough in Genome Mapping

The task of producing reference genomes for approximately 1.8 million known eukaryotic species may seem insurmountable, but the Earth BioGenome Project is on a mission to achieve this ambitious goal. The Vertebrate Genomes Project (VGP) and the European Reference Genome Atlas (ERGA) have joined forces to develop a groundbreaking tool that could revolutionize the field.

Through the use of PacBio high-fidelity (HiFi) reads and mapping techniques such as Hi-C or optical mapping, a pipeline has been created to generate almost complete assemblies within the Galaxy ecosystem. This open-source software enables the execution of complex workflows on vast datasets and terabytes of data, vastly reducing sequencing time from months to days.

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature Biotechnology, researchers successfully mapped the genomes of 51 species, including cats, dolphins, kangaroos, penguins, sharks, and turtles. The team took particular interest in animals that serve as valuable models for understanding human evolution. This endeavor has shed new light on the intricate connections between humans and other species, deepening our comprehension of evolution.

Undoubtedly, accessing this wealth of genetic information will have profound implications for understanding human health. Professor Michael Schatz from Johns Hopkins University points out that studying the genomes of animals, especially those used for drug research, directly benefits humanity. Mammals share a substantial portion of their DNA and genes with humans, inherited from a common ancestor that lived around 200 million years ago. By comparing complete genomes across species, researchers can track the divergences in DNA sequences, unveiling insights into the implications of these variations for humans.

Genome assembly has historically posed challenges, with certain sections of the genome remaining elusive. However, the new software developed by the team, equipped with cutting-edge sequencing data and assembly algorithms, efficiently tackles these hurdles, providing a more comprehensive picture of the genomes.

To further validate the effectiveness of their technology, researchers mapped the genome of a zebra finch, a songbird previously sequenced for brain development studies. The new technology outperformed previous methods, reconstructing genome segments more accurately and completely.

The democratization of this open-source software through Galaxy, a web-based platform, has made it freely available to the public. Previously, only a few privileged research groups had access to the necessary resources for genome assembly. Now, anyone with internet access can visit the website and effortlessly run a range of scientific tools, even without coding experience.

The research team’s collaboration with the Vertebrate Genomes Project aims to sequence the genomes of at least one species from all 275 vertebrate orders. This endeavor represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of evolution. Professor Schatz aptly describes it as building an “evolutionary time machine,” enabling us to trace the evolutionary journey of vertebrates, ultimately unraveling the genes and sequences unique to humans. By mapping the genes of our evolutionary cousins, this breakthrough will undoubtedly enhance our understanding of ourselves.

