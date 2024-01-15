Environmentally Friendly Thermoelectric Materials with High Energy Conversion Efficiency Discovered

Scientists at Tokyo Tech have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of thermoelectric materials (TEMs). They have developed a new class of environmentally benign inverse-perovskites that have high energy conversion efficiency and the potential for practical application as TEMs. This significant breakthrough addresses the limitations typically faced with TEMs, such as low energy conversion efficiency and environmental toxicity due to the presence of heavy elements.

TEMs play a crucial role in converting thermal energy into electrical energy and vice versa. They are essential for waste-energy harvesting systems and cooling systems in electronic devices. The performance of TEMs is measured using a dimensionless figure of merit called ZT, which is influenced by factors such as thermal conductivity and power factor.

Previous high-performance TEMs were mostly based on heavy metal chalcogenides, such as lead (Pb) and tellurium (Te), which are toxic to the environment and living organisms. Although oxide-based TEMs offer non-toxicity and abundant natural resources, their ZT is limited due to high thermal conductivity.

To overcome these challenges, the research team led by Associate Professor Takayoshi Katase from Tokyo Institute of Technology explored the use of inverse-perovskites as TEMs. These TEMs, with the chemical formula Ba3BO, contain non-toxic elements such as silicon (Si) and germanium (Ge). The unique crystal structure of these inverse-perovskites allows for low thermal conductivity, leading to high ZT values.

The team synthesized bulk polycrystals of Ba3BO and found that they exhibited low thermal conductivity and high ZT values, comparable to those of toxic heavy element-based TEMs. The TEMs also showed promising theoretical calculations, which predicted even higher ZT values by optimizing hole concentration.

This study paves the way for the development of high-performing and eco-friendly TEMs. The use of inverse-perovskites as thermoelectric materials has the potential to revolutionize waste-energy harvesting and cooling systems, making them more efficient and environmentally friendly.

