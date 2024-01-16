EX-Fusion: Using Ground-based Lasers to Clean Up Space Junk

Summary: As space junk continues to pose a growing threat to operational spacecraft and the International Space Station, Osaka-based startup EX-Fusion has come up with a unique solution: zapping space junk with lasers from Earth. This ground-based approach could revolutionize efforts to clean up our celestial neighborhood by targeting debris smaller than 4 inches and using laser beams to slow down the debris, altering its orbit and causing it to burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Although there are challenges to overcome, such as achieving pinpoint accuracy and scaling up the laser’s power, EX-Fusion’s innovative method holds immense promise in complementing other space-based solutions to ensure a safer future for space travel.

FAQs:

Q: What is space junk?

A: Space junk, officially known as orbital debris, refers to defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and fragments from collisions that orbit the Earth.

Q: Why is space junk a problem?

A: Even tiny fragments of space junk can cause significant damage when they collide with operational spacecraft. With the increase in space activity, the amount of space debris is growing, necessitating proactive solutions.

Q: How does EX-Fusion plan to tackle the space junk problem?

A: EX-Fusion aims to use ground-based lasers to zap space junk. They will install a powerful laser system at the EOS Space Observatory near Canberra. The lasers will track and target debris smaller than 4 inches, and then slow down the debris using laser beams, causing it to plummet towards the Earth’s atmosphere where it will burn up.

Q: What are the advantages and challenges of EX-Fusion’s ground-based approach?

A: Ground-based systems offer easier maintenance and upgrades compared to space-based solutions. However, the precision and power requirements are challenging. EX-Fusion must ensure pinpoint accuracy and scale up the laser’s power to effectively decelerate the fast-moving debris.

Q: How does EX-Fusion’s method differ from weapon-grade lasers?

A: EX-Fusion’s lasers use pulsed, diode-pumped solid-state (DPSS) technology, which acts like brakes, delivering bursts of force to slow down the debris. They are different from weapon-grade lasers that continuously fire heat.