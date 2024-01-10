How Far Can Human Space Travel Take Us?

Imagine embarking on a journey to the nearest exoplanet capable of supporting human life. How long would it take? And what would you need to bring with you to survive the trip? These are questions that scientists have been exploring through the Exoplanet Travel Calculator, an online tool designed to help us envision interplanetary travel.

The calculator, built using data from the James Webb Telescope, allows users to input their age and choose a destination among seven pre-programmed options. It then calculates the time required to travel to that exoplanet, as well as how much time would have passed on Earth during the journey. Additionally, it helps users determine what they would need to pack for the trip.

To reach the nearest exoplanet, LHS 475 b, which is 41 light years away, it would take approximately seven years and four months. However, the complications of space travel extend beyond the duration of the trip. As physicist Steven Wooding, one of the creators of the calculator, explains, a significant amount of food and water would be required for the journey.

Based on average consumption data, a spaceship traveling to LHS 475 b would need to carry 6,650 kilograms of food and 603,607 liters of water. However, advancements in technology may enable future space travelers to grow their own food during the journey, reducing the necessary provisions.

The calculator also considers entertainment during the long voyage. According to its estimates, one would require 357 books, 2,044 movies, and 218 TV show seasons to stave off boredom during the seven-year trip.

It is important to note that the calculator’s projections rely on the assumption that the spacecraft can achieve a constant acceleration of 1G. This level of acceleration would enable artificial gravity within the ship. However, the increasing mass of the spaceship as it accelerates poses physical challenges that need to be addressed.

While the calculator offers a fascinating perspective on the vast distances between planets, it serves as a reminder of the significant hurdles that must be overcome for human interplanetary travel to become a reality.

