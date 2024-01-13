Navigation satellites rely on atomic clocks to ensure precise timekeeping, without which they would be unable to function effectively. Atomic clocks, which use electrons to measure time, are far more accurate than standard clocks. However, these clocks deteriorate over time, as illustrated in an image showing the surface of a test glass from the Galileo Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), taken with a scanning electron microscope.

The unique shapes visible on the surface of the test glass resemble penitentes, distinct landscape features found in cold environments like the Atacama desert and even on Pluto. However, they are actually the result of plasma interacting with the glass surface within an atomic clock and degrading it over time.

The GNSS, consisting of 30 satellites, relies on four atomic clocks per satellite: two passive hydrogen maser (PHM) clocks and two rubidium clocks as backups. In recent years, failures have occurred in some of these clocks, prompting the European Space Agency (ESA) to seek improvements. Although the backup clocks prevented any operational disruptions, the ESA aims to extend the lifetime of the clocks beyond the current 20-year limit.

PHMs, which are an integral part of the GNSS, function by stimulating electrons to change energy states using a maser. This process generates microwave signals at an exceedingly stable frequency, ensuring the extreme accuracy of the clocks. However, the plasma used in the clock’s hydrogen confinement mechanism degrades the inside of the glass bulb, which affects the clock’s lifespan.

Prolonging the life of the glass bulb is crucial in extending the overall lifespan of the clocks and the satellites themselves. Maintaining accuracy is of paramount importance, as even a minute deviation of three nanoseconds can result in positional errors of up to one meter on the Earth’s surface.

To address these limitations, the ESA and the European Union are developing the Galileo Second Generation (G2G) system, which aims to improve the longevity of navigation satellites. With over four billion users relying on precise satellite navigation, advancements in atomic clock technology are vital for ensuring seamless and accurate global positioning.

FAQs

Why are atomic clocks necessary for navigation satellites?

Atomic clocks provide the extremely accurate timekeeping required for precise satellite navigation. Even minor inaccuracies can compound and lead to significant errors in determining locations on Earth.

Why do atomic clocks deteriorate over time?

Atomic clocks contain delicate components, and the mechanisms within them can degrade over time due to various factors, such as the interaction of plasma with the clock’s glass surfaces.

How are passive hydrogen maser clocks used in the GNSS?

Passive hydrogen maser clocks stimulate electron energy state changes to emit microwave signals at a stable frequency. They play a crucial role in ensuring the GNSS’s extreme accuracy and reliability.

What is the aim of the Galileo Second Generation (G2G) system?

The G2G system seeks to develop navigation satellites with an extended lifespan, ensuring continued precision and reliability in satellite navigation services used by billions of people worldwide.