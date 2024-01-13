Early Planetesimals Formed with Water, Challenging Current Models of Solar System Formation

Summary:

A recent study conducted by geologists from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) suggests that the earliest planetesimals in our Solar System formed with water, challenging current models of how the Solar System was formed. The researchers combined meteorite data with thermodynamic modeling to study the chemical signatures of iron meteorites, which are remnants of the metallic cores of planetesimals. By examining the metallic nickel, cobalt, and iron contents of these meteorites, the researchers were able to determine the presence of iron oxide, which indicates the presence of water. The results indicate that both inner and outer Solar System meteorites had similar amounts of missing iron, suggesting that conditions in the early Solar System were cool enough for water to be present. This challenges the current understanding that water was delivered to the inner Solar System through comets and asteroids during a period known as the Late Heavy Bombardment. The findings have implications for theories of how life emerged on Earth, as the presence of water in the early building blocks of planets suggests that other important elements for life, such as carbon and nitrogen, may have also been present.

FAQs:

Q: How did the researchers study the chemical signatures of iron meteorites?

A: The researchers examined the metallic nickel, cobalt, and iron contents of the meteorites.

Q: What does the presence of iron oxide indicate?

A: Iron oxide is formed when iron is oxidized by exposure to water. Its presence indicates the presence of water.

Q: What do the results suggest about the early Solar System?

A: The results suggest that conditions in the early Solar System were cool enough for water to be present, challenging current models of how the Solar System was formed.

Q: What are the implications of these findings for theories of how life emerged on Earth?

A: The presence of water in the early building blocks of planets suggests that other important elements for life, such as carbon and nitrogen, may have also been present.

Q: How was the research funded?

A: The research was funded by NASA and through a Barr Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship.