SpaceX Aims for Third Starship Test Flight in February

NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration effort has prompted SpaceX to schedule its third integrated test flight of the Starship in February. The main driving force behind this schedule is the need for an updated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launch license, according to Jessica Jensen, SpaceX’s vice president of customer operations and integration. The actions identified from the previous Starship test flight in November are currently being addressed by SpaceX, though details of these actions have not been disclosed.

Propellant transfer capabilities will be demonstrated during the upcoming flight as part of NASA’s Tipping Point technology program. SpaceX plans to transfer cryogenic propellant from a “header” tank within the Starship to its main tank, serving as a precursor to future tests of transferring propellant from one Starship to another in orbit.

The number of tanker launches required for a Starship lunar lander mission has been a topic of debate. Elon Musk previously suggested that no more than eight, or possibly as few as four, launches would be needed. However, during an advisory committee meeting in November, NASA officials mentioned a significantly higher number. Both NASA and SpaceX are currently relying on flight tests to determine a more accurate estimate. Jensen mentioned that around ten fuel transfers would be necessary, depending on the success of the initial flight tests.

Despite the complexities involved in propellant transfer, Jensen expressed confidence in SpaceX’s capabilities. SpaceX has already demonstrated rendezvous and docking through Dragon missions to the International Space Station, as well as rapid launch capabilities with its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy vehicles. The challenge lies in conducting actual in-space transfers of cryogenic propellants, which have not yet been demonstrated in orbit. Jensen emphasized that the company has been building the necessary infrastructure to achieve high production and launch rates for the Starship and is well-prepared to meet the requirements of the Artemis 3 mission.

