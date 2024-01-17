EX-Fusion: Clearing Space Junk with Laser Beams

Summary: A Japanese startup, EX-Fusion, plans to use ground-based laser beams to tackle the growing problem of space junk. By employing a diode-pumped solid-state laser, the company aims to slow down the space debris until it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere and burns up. The first targets will be small space junk, less than 10 centimeters long, which are difficult to detect. Unexpectedly, the initiative has gained support from EOS Space, another startup. Although shooting lasers from the ground poses challenges such as precise aiming and atmospheric interference, successful execution could revolutionize space cleaning efforts and ensure a safer and cleaner cosmic environment.

Space Invaders: A Real-Life Solution

EX-Fusion, a startup based in Osaka, Japan, is taking inspiration from the classic arcade game Space Invaders to combat a genuine threat to humanity: space junk. The company plans to use laser beams to eliminate the growing cloud of defunct satellites, rocket stages, and other human-made debris orbiting Earth.

Diode-Pumped Solid-State Laser: The Weapon of Choice

Unlike the laser cannons in the game, EX-Fusion is employing a diode-pumped solid-state laser for its mission. This advanced laser technology provides substantial power without the need for a weapon-grade laser. By targeting the space junk from the opposite direction of its travel, the laser beam slows down the debris until it eventually burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Small Targets, Big Impact

To start, EX-Fusion will focus on removing small space junk pieces that are less than 10 centimeters long. Due to their size, these fragments are challenging to detect in the vastness of space. Collaborating with EOS Space, the company will set up the laser at an observatory near Canberra, Australia.

Overcoming Challenges

Shooting lasers from the ground presents unique challenges. Precise aiming at fast-moving objects miles away and accounting for atmospheric interference are key obstacles to tackle. However, if EX-Fusion overcomes these difficulties, it could revolutionize space cleanup efforts and contribute to a safer and cleaner cosmic neighborhood.

