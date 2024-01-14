Boeing Successfully Tests New Parachute System for Starliner Spacecraft

Boeing has completed a successful test of the new parachute system for its Starliner spacecraft, a crucial milestone in preparation for future crewed missions to the International Space Station. The test, which took place over the Arizona desert, confirmed the functionality of key parachute components, with preliminary data analysis indicating that the primary test objectives were met. This brings Boeing one step closer to achieving system certification.

The modified parachute system was tested using a dart-shaped sled, which mimicked the weight and dynamics of the Starliner spacecraft. The test validated the performance of a redesigned and strengthened soft link joint, as well as a strengthened textile joint in the parachute, enhancing overall parachute robustness. Parachutes are essential for the safe landing of the spacecraft when it returns to Earth.

The test involved a C-130 cargo aircraft from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which carried the test article and parachutes to a high altitude above the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. Engineering teams and astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, and Mike Fincke observed the test from the ground. The main parachutes were deployed using flight-like pilot parachutes, allowing the test dart to experience the same soft-landing velocity as the Starliner spacecraft during actual missions.

With the successful parachute test, Boeing and NASA can now proceed with final preparations for the Crew Flight Test of the Starliner spacecraft. This mission is scheduled to launch in mid-April and will mark the first time the Starliner carries astronauts to the International Space Station. The mission is expected to last approximately 10 days.

In conclusion, Boeing’s successful test of the new parachute system for the Starliner spacecraft is a significant achievement towards ensuring the safety and reliability of future crewed missions to the International Space Station. The results of this test will be thoroughly reviewed by engineering teams, and further system certification activities will be undertaken in the coming weeks.

