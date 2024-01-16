New Rocket Engine Design Offers Exciting Potential for Space Exploration

Advancements in technology are revolutionizing the field of space exploration, and a groundbreaking development from engineers at the University of Glasgow is taking it to the next level. They have successfully created and tested a ‘self-eating’ rocket engine, known as an autophage engine, which could have significant implications for the space industry.

The autophage engine operates by consuming parts of its own body for fuel. As it fires, the engine uses waste heat from combustion to melt its own plastic fuselage, which is then fed into the combustion chamber as additional fuel alongside the regular propellants. This innovative design allows for a reduction in the amount of propellant stored onboard the rocket, freeing up valuable mass for other important payloads.

The use of the autophage engine could also help address the growing issue of space debris. By consuming its own fuselage, the rocket engine could potentially reduce the amount of waste that orbits the Earth, which could pose a threat to future space missions.

One of the main advantages of this new engine design is its potential to carry a greater payload into space compared to conventional rockets. With smaller nanosatellites becoming increasingly popular, the ability to send them into space without relying on larger, more expensive rockets could open up new possibilities for scientific research and commercial applications.

The concept of a self-eating rocket engine was initially proposed in 1938, but it has taken eight decades for researchers to achieve significant milestones in its development. Now, with support from Kingston University, the University of Glasgow engineers have made substantial progress in demonstrating its viability for future space missions.

The recent test fires of the Ouroborous-3 autophage engine were successful, generating a thrust of 100 newtons. The engine utilized high-density polyethylene plastic tubing as its autophagic fuel source, combined with gaseous oxygen and liquid propane propellants. These tests showcased the engine’s stability and control capabilities, as well as its potential to use the structural mass as propellant.

Further development of the autophage engine is underway, thanks to new funding from the UK Space Agency and the Sciences and Technology Facilities Council. With continued research and innovation, this groundbreaking technology could propel the UK to become a key player in the global space industry.

