Satellite Constellations Increasing Light Pollution in East Asia

A surge in the number of low-altitude satellite constellations is causing a dramatic transformation in the appearance of the night sky. These satellites, primarily used for high-speed communications, are projected to account for up to 10% of the total illumination during nighttime in East Asia, specifically Japan, South Korea, and parts of China. The growing presence of these satellites has raised concerns about their impact on astronomical observations.

Samantha Lawler, an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Regina in Canada, has extensively researched the effects of satellite glints on astronomical studies. According to Lawler, telescopes are unavoidably impacted by the bright reflections coming from satellites, often causing starlight to be washed out. This can significantly hinder important research, such as studying the history of the solar system through observations of celestial bodies beyond Neptune’s orbit.

Satellites appear most luminous when they are outside the Earth’s shadow, typically during twilight at dawn or dusk, as they directly receive sunlight. The increasing number of satellites within these low-altitude constellations means that more of them will be visible during these times, exacerbating the issue of light pollution in the night sky.

Astronomers and stargazers alike are becoming increasingly alarmed by this growing problem. The interference caused by satellite glints not only hampers scientific advancements but also detracts from the beauty and wonder of the natural night sky. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial that efforts are made to minimize the impact of satellite constellations on astronomical observations.

