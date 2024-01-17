A Breakthrough in Primate Cloning: Successful Long-Term Survival of a Cloned Rhesus Monkey

Summary:

Groundbreaking research published in Nature Communications documents the successful long-term survival of a cloned rhesus monkey. Scientists used somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT) to clone the monkey, contributing to our understanding of primate reproductive cloning and potentially improving its effectiveness. Previous attempts to clone cynomolgus monkeys using SCNT had been unsuccessful, making this achievement particularly significant. The study sheds light on the reprogramming process involved in monkey SCNT and introduces a promising technique called trophoblast replacement (TR) that could enhance primate cloning outcomes.

FAQ:

Q: What did the research study involve?

A: The study involved cloning a rhesus monkey using somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT) and investigating the effects of trophoblast replacement (TR) on the cloning efficiency.

Q: What were the previous challenges in cloning cynomolgus monkeys?

A: Earlier attempts to clone cynomolgus monkeys using the same protocol had failed, making the success of this study noteworthy.

Q: What is the significance of the long-term survival of the cloned rhesus monkey?

A: The survival of the cloned rhesus monkey for over two years demonstrates the potential for successful primate reproductive cloning and its application in basic and clinical research.

Q: What is trophoblast replacement (TR)?

A: Trophoblast replacement is a technique that involves the injection of the inner cell mass (ICM) from SCNT embryos into blastocoeles derived from intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) embryos. This approach aims to improve the cloning efficiency of rhesus monkeys.

Q: How did the researchers address the issues in cloning rhesus monkeys?

A: The researchers utilized the histone demethylase Kdm4d and the histone deacetylation inhibitor trichostatin A (TSA) to address the challenges. This method, along with trophoblast replacement, resulted in the successful live delivery of the cloned rhesus monkey.

This research breakthrough in primate cloning opens up new possibilities for advancing our understanding of reproduction in nonhuman primates and its potential applications in various fields. The successful survival of the cloned rhesus monkey demonstrates the progress made in improving the efficiency of primate cloning techniques. With further research and refinement, this technology could have far-reaching implications for both scientific research and conservation efforts.