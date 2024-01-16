New Carbon Capture Process Harnesses the Power of Light

Summary: A research team at ETH Zurich has developed an innovative carbon capture process that utilizes light to trap and release carbon dioxide. This breakthrough approach could have significant implications for combating climate change in a more sustainable and energy-efficient manner.

In the ongoing battle against global warming, scientists at ETH Zurich have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of carbon capture. Instead of relying on traditional methods that consume substantial amounts of energy, the team has turned to the power of light.

The new process involves directing air through a liquid that is designed to trap carbon dioxide. When exposed to light, the captured greenhouse gas is released and can be collected. This revolutionary approach utilizes light-reactive molecules to manipulate the liquid’s acidity and effectively capture carbon dioxide.

Unlike conventional carbon capture technologies that rely on temperature or pressure differentials, the light-based method developed by ETH Zurich eliminates the need for high energy consumption. This not only reduces the environmental impact but also makes it more economically viable on a large scale.

Furthermore, this innovative process has the potential to contribute significantly to the efforts of combating climate change. Carbon capture technology is essential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of global warming.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new carbon capture process work?

A: The process involves directing air through a liquid that can trap carbon dioxide. When exposed to light, the captured gas is released and can be collected.

Q: What makes this method more sustainable?

A: Unlike traditional carbon capture technologies, this process does not rely on temperature or pressure differentials, reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

Q: What are the implications of this breakthrough?

A: This innovative approach could revolutionize carbon capture technology, making it more economically viable and contributing significantly to the fight against climate change.

Source: ETH Zurich.