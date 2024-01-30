New Technique Utilizes GOES Satellite Constellation for Methane Emissions Monitoring

A groundbreaking study has revealed the immense potential of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) constellation for detecting and quantifying methane emissions. By utilizing the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) on board the GOES satellites, researchers were able to identify a substantial natural gas pipeline release and accurately measure the total emissions. The ability to capture imagery every five minutes allowed for a detailed analysis of how the emissions evolved over time, enabling the researchers to determine the duration of the leak.

Methane emissions have become a paramount concern in the fight against climate change, given its significant warming potential and contribution to greenhouse gases. Rapidly identifying and mitigating methane leaks is essential in curbing their impact on the environment. Unlike most government satellites that observe methane emissions from low-Earth orbit with limited revisiting opportunities, the GOES satellite constellation’s ABI offers continuous monitoring capabilities. Together, the GOES-East and GOES-West satellites cover the Americas and surrounding oceans, capturing images every 10 minutes, and providing views of the continental U.S., parts of Canada, and Mexico every five minutes.

The research, conducted by Harvard University, ETH Zurich, the Polytechnic University of Valencia, and the United Nations’ International Methane Emissions Observatory, focused on methane emissions from a natural gas pipeline in Durango, Mexico, in 2019. While the leak was initially detected by the Tropomi instrument on the European Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, the researchers utilized shortwave infrared data from the ABI to determine that the release lasted three hours. The emission rate during this period ranged from 260 to 550 metric tons of methane per hour, with a total of 1,130 to 1,380 metric tons emitted in total.

The authors of the study emphasized the unique value of geostationary satellite instruments for detecting extreme and brief methane emission events, accurately estimating emission rates, and precisely determining emission source locations without requiring additional local wind speed information. The research supports the argument for leveraging geostationary satellite imagers in methane monitoring efforts, subsequently enhancing the capabilities of NOAA and other organizations in combating methane emissions.

Looking ahead, the GOES successor instrument, the GeoXO imager, is set to feature even more advanced observational capabilities. With improved resolution in seven spectral channels, the GeoXO imager holds great promise for further refining methane monitoring initiatives. The ongoing development of satellite technology will continue to revolutionize our ability to track and address environmental phenomena, offering new avenues to tackle pressing global issues.

