New Open-Source In Vitro System for Neural Interactions Unveiled

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking open-source in vitro system for studying neural interactions, providing a more accessible avenue for investigating the complexity of the brain. The traditional methods of studying neurons within a living organism, known as in vivo electrophysiology, often struggle to capture the full scope of neural processes within the intricate network of the brain.

The new approach involves extracting cells from the organism and conducting studies on a culture dish instead, offering researchers greater control and precision in measuring neural activity. The recently published study in Advanced Science reveals the cost-effective and open-source system that can interface with neurons, known as the Mind in Vitro (MiV) project.

The MiV project aims to understand how neurons interact with each other in order to unravel the underlying functions of complex systems like the brain. Additionally, the project envisions utilizing in vitro neural networks for computation in the future. This ambitious endeavor involves an interdisciplinary team of researchers from computer science, engineering, neurobiology, physiology, and more.

The lead researcher, Zhi (Andrew) Dou, explains the ultimate goal of the MiV project, which is to use neurons for computation. This approach would create a dynamic and constantly evolving system, unlike traditional computing, and would be more energy-efficient as well.

The study describes an innovative method for measuring neuron activity using micro-electrode array (MEA) technology. Unlike existing commercial systems that are expensive and limited to specific experimental approaches, the new MiV apparatus provides researchers with full control over the system.

In the MiV apparatus, cells are placed onto a plate with MEAs, which allows the technology to interface directly with the neural substrates. The electrodes detect voltage changes from the neurons, and the data is then amplified and processed by a computer.

This new open-source in vitro system revolutionizes the study of neural interactions by offering a cost-effective and customizable solution. With the ability to control and measure neural activity more precisely, researchers can further our understanding of the brain and unlock potential applications in computation and other fields.

Key Terms and Jargon:

– In vitro: In vitro refers to experiments conducted outside of a living organism, typically in a controlled environment like a laboratory dish or test tube.

– In vivo electrophysiology: In vivo electrophysiology refers to the traditional methods of studying neurons within a living organism, where electrical activity of neurons is measured and recorded in a live animal or human subject.

– Neurons: Neurons are specialized cells in the nervous system that process and transmit information through electrical and chemical signals.

– Micro-electrode array (MEA) technology: MEA technology involves an array of microelectrodes, which are small, thin wires or electrodes that can detect electrical activity from cells or tissues. In the context of the MiV apparatus, MEA technology is used to measure neuron activity.

