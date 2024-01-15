Asteroid 2015 AK1: A Closer Look at its Speed, Size, and Distance

In an interesting turn of events, NASA’s Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) has revealed information about an asteroid that will be passing by Earth today, January 15. This asteroid, known as Asteroid 2015 AK1, was first discovered and tracked using NASA’s advanced instruments, including the NEOWISE telescope, ALMA, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey. While it may sound alarming, let’s delve into the details of this close approach and understand what it means.

According to the NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), Asteroid 2015 AK1 will pass Earth at a distance of approximately 6 million kilometers. That may seem like a vast distance, but in astronomical terms, it is considered a close approach. What’s fascinating is the speed at which this space rock is traveling – a staggering 47,608 kilometers per hour, which is faster than an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)!

Asteroid 2015 AK1 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. These are Earth-crossing space rocks that have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. They are named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. It’s important to note that this is not the first time Asteroid 2015 AK1 has come close to our planet. It previously made a close approach on March 30, 1900, at a distance of about 23 million kilometers. After today’s encounter, it is expected to pass by Earth again on January 4, 2033, at a distance of approximately 29 million kilometers.

Now, let’s talk about the size of this asteroid. Asteroid 2015 AK1 boasts a width of nearly 160 feet, making it almost the size of an aircraft. Despite its substantial size, it is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object and is considered non-threatening. However, it’s worth noting that if the asteroid were to be knocked off its course due to the gravitational field of a planet, the situation could change.

To ensure the safety of our planet, space agencies such as NASA and ESA have developed technologies to track asteroids in their orbits and deflect them if there is a potential impact scenario. These advancements in space technology are crucial for our protection and provide us with valuable insights into the mysteries of the universe.

