NASA Conducts Successful Test of Powerful Moon Mission Rocket Engine

NASA recently completed a successful test of the RS-25 engine, marking the second test in less than a week. The Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, powered by the RS-25 engine, underwent an eight-minute firing at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. This test is part of NASA’s efforts to certify a variant of the engine for upcoming moon missions.

Engineers are utilizing technology from the space shuttle program to prepare for more ambitious lunar expeditions. The ongoing 12-test series aims to pave the way for the Artemis 5 mission, scheduled for 2029. The test focused on evaluating several new engine components, including a nozzle, hydraulic actuators, flex ducts, and turbopumps. Lead contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of L3Harris, oversees the production of these engines.

Artemis 5 is part of NASA’s larger Artemis program, with the goal of landing astronauts on the moon as early as 2026 during Artemis 3. Artemis 1, the program’s first successful mission, involved sending instrument-laden mannequins, science experiments, and cubesats around the moon. Artemis 2 is currently in the planning stages and will transport four astronauts on a lunar flyby.

However, the Artemis program has faced challenges, resulting in delays. Artemis 2 has been postponed to September 2025, with Artemis 3 now targeting 2026. To address these issues, Artemis 2, 3, and 4 will utilize modified RS-25 engines from past space shuttle missions, while Artemis 5 and subsequent missions will incorporate new variants with additional thrust capabilities.

The objective of the RS-25 engine tests is to increase its thrust to 113% power, ensuring operational safety for future missions. Data gathered during the testing series will contribute to the final design certification review. Boeing is leading the development of the SLS, which reuses hardware from the space shuttle program. Additionally, Northrop Grumman is responsible for the boosters, utilizing technology inherited from their acquisition of Orbital ATK in 2017.

NASA’s latest engine test signifies a significant milestone as the agency strives to propel human exploration further into space. These advancements in rocket technology will play a crucial role in shaping future lunar missions, bringing humanity one step closer to the moon and beyond.

Key Terms and Jargon:

– RS-25 engine: The engine used to power NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket.

– Stennis Space Center: A NASA facility located in Mississippi where engine testing and other activities take place.

– Artemis program: NASA’s initiative to land astronauts on the moon, with multiple missions planned.

– Aerojet Rocketdyne: A company that oversees the production of the RS-25 engines, as a subsidiary of L3Harris.

– Thrust: The force generated to propel a rocket or spacecraft during operation.

