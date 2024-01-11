Scientists Uncover Fascinating Connection Between Supernovas and Black Holes

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that directly connects a massive star’s demise to the birth of either a black hole or a neutron star. Using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the New Technology Telescope, two teams of scientists investigated supernova wreckage designated SN 2022jli, which was first observed in May 2022. Located in the spiral arm of the nearby galaxy NGC 157, approximately 75 million light-years away, SN 2022jli exhibited unique characteristics that set it apart from other supernovas.

Contrary to the typical fading of brightness seen in most supernovas after the initial explosion signaling the death of a fuel-depleted star, SN 2022jli displayed a regular but non-smooth decline in brightness. The light oscillation observed every 12 Earth days is believed to be caused by a black hole or neutron star passing through the expanded atmosphere of a surviving star within the remnants of the supernova, stealing matter in the process.

This discovery marks the first detection of repeated periodic oscillations in a supernova light curve. Previous indirect evidence hinted at a connection between destroyed massive stars and super-dense stellar remnants like black holes and neutron stars, such as the presence of a neutron star at the center of the Crab Nebula. However, this research offers the first direct evidence of the link between supernovas and black holes or neutron stars.

The scientists propose that SN 2022jli is part of a binary star system, where a companion star exists alongside the exploded massive star. What makes this system unique is that the companion star remains intact despite the supernova death of its sibling, orbiting the compact stellar remnant. The team led by researcher Ping Chen made additional observations using the X-shooter instrument on the VLT, which revealed periodic fluctuations in the visible brightness as well as movements in hydrogen gas and bursts of gamma rays.

By combining all the evidence, the researchers concluded that the companion star’s interaction with the material ejected by the supernova causes the hydrogen envelope of the surviving star to expand. As the black hole or neutron star passes through this swollen layer, it pulls away material due to its gravitational influence, forming a disk of matter around the compact stellar remnant. This snatching process releases energy responsible for the periodic flashes in brightness.

Confirmation of the presence of a black hole or neutron star in SN 2022jli would make this system even more unique. Astronomers anticipate further investigations using future telescopes like the Extremely Large Telescope under construction in Northern Chile.

Sources: Nature, Astrophysical Journal Letters