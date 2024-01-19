Japan’s SLIM Spacecraft Lands on the Moon, Overcoming Setbacks

Japan’s journey to the moon has reached a significant milestone as its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) successfully touched down on the lunar surface. While SLIM faced some challenges, such as the failure of its solar panels, it has proven its precision landing technology and reinvigorated Japan’s space program.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced that SLIM landed on the moon’s surface and established communication with Earth. Despite the solar panels not generating electricity due to incorrect angling, SLIM continues to operate using its battery power. JAXA is currently focused on transferring the collected data back to Earth.

SLIM, dubbed the “moon sniper,” aimed to land within 100 meters of its target, showcasing a high level of precision compared to conventional landing accuracy. This technology is crucial for future exploration of the moon’s hilly poles, which are believed to hold potential resources like oxygen, fuel, and water.

It will take up to a month to confirm whether SLIM has achieved its high-precision goals. This achievement makes Japan the fifth country, following the former Soviet Union, the United States, China, and India, to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar surface.

While Japan aims to play a larger role in space exploration, the country has encountered setbacks in rocket development. The recent failure of the flagship H3 rocket and other delays have affected Japan’s space missions. However, partnerships with the United States and the presence of private-sector space startups in Japan indicate a positive trajectory for the country’s space ambitions.

In the future, JAXA aims to send an astronaut to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. By reducing launch costs and maintaining lightweight spacecraft like SLIM, Japan plans to conduct more frequent missions.

SLIM’s success paves the way for further advancements in lunar exploration and emphasizes Japan’s commitment to scientific discovery and technological innovation. With continued efforts and collaborations, Japan aims to contribute significantly to the future of space exploration.

Key term: Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) – This is the name of the spacecraft developed by Japan’s JAXA. It is designed to land on the lunar surface and investigate the moon’s features.

Key term: Precision landing technology – Refers to the ability of a spacecraft to land accurately at a predetermined target location on a celestial body, in this case, the moon.

Key term: JAXA – The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is the national space agency of Japan. It is responsible for the country’s space exploration and research activities.

