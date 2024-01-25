Japan’s “Moon Sniper” Successfully Lands, Providing Insights into Lunar Surface

Japan’s space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), disclosed on Thursday that its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) craft had successfully landed just 55 meters (180 feet) away from its intended target. The SLIM, also known as the “Moon Sniper,” utilized pinpoint technology to achieve this remarkable precision, compared to the typical landing zone of several kilometers.

Although Japan’s accomplishment makes it the fifth nation to achieve a soft lunar landing, celebrations were tempered by an issue with the SLIM’s solar batteries. The lightweight spacecraft’s batteries failed to generate power, prompting JAXA to power off the craft with 12 percent power remaining in hopes of a potential recovery when the moon is exposed to sunlight from the west in the future. JAXA remains cautiously optimistic about the possibility of restoring power generation.

Before shutting down the SLIM, mission control successfully downloaded technical and image data from the craft’s descent and the lunar surface. JAXA unveiled the first color images from the mission, illustrating the intact SLIM craft sitting slightly askew on the rocky grey lunar surface, with slopes rising in the distance. The mission’s objective was to land in a crater where the moon’s mantle, the usually hidden inner layer beneath the surface crust, is believed to be exposed. By analyzing the rocks in this area, JAXA hopes to gain insights into the moon’s potential water resources, which could be critical for future base-building and exploring the moon as a potential pit stop en route to Mars.

During the mission, two probes successfully detached from the SLIM. One probe contains a transmitter, while the other is designed to roam the lunar surface, transmitting images back to Earth. Notably, the mini-rover, which is slightly larger than a tennis ball, was co-developed by the company responsible for Transformer toys. JAXA shared a photo taken by the mini-rover, showcasing the innovative technology behind the mission.

The successful landing of the SLIM is yet another significant achievement in the recent surge of lunar missions conducted by governments and private firms, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first human moon landing. However, technical obstacles remain common, as experienced by the United States, which faced setbacks in its ambitious moon programs earlier this month.

While Japan had previously encountered failures with lunar missions, both government-led and private, this success with the SLIM further strengthens the country’s reputation as a leading space exploration nation. Despite the challenges, JAXA remains committed to pushing boundaries and uncovering valuable insights about our celestial neighbor.

