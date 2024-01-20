Japan’s Moon Landing Mission Faces Power Issue, but Holds Promise for Future Exploration

Japan achieved a historic milestone by successfully landing its spacecraft, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), on the moon’s surface. This achievement marks Japan as the fifth country to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar landscape. However, after the landing, a power issue arose as the solar panels on SLIM failed to generate electricity, potentially affecting the continuation of the mission.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mentioned that the solar panels might not have been correctly aligned, resulting in their inability to capture sunlight effectively. While the team at JAXA transferred the probe’s data back to Earth using its limited battery life, they are hoping for a change in the sunlight’s angle that could revive the solar panels’ functions.

JAXA’s SLIM was designed as a “moon sniper” to land within a remarkable 100-meter accuracy of its designated target, a significant improvement compared to the conventional accuracy of several kilometers. This precision landing technology could prove to be a valuable tool for future exploration, specifically in the hilly moon poles that are believed to harbor resources like oxygen, fuel, and water.

Despite this power setback, the success of SLIM’s landing and the deployment of two mini-probes – a hopping vehicle and a compact rover – provide promising insights for the future of lunar exploration. The ability of SLIM to navigate using its onboard camera and match images with existing satellite photos showcases innovative vision-based navigation techniques.

Japan’s ambitions in space have been growing, with partnerships with the United States and a vision to send an astronaut to the moon in the coming years. However, the country has recently faced setbacks in rocket development, including a launch failure in March, causing delays in its space missions.

While this power issue presents a challenge for JAXA, the overall achievement of the mission highlights Japan’s dedication to space exploration and positions the country as a significant player in the field. The valuable data collected from SLIM’s landing and subsequent operations will contribute to the ongoing efforts of humanity to unravel the mysteries of the moon and pave the way for future lunar missions.

