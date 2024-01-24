Japanese Startup Uses Laser Beams to Combat Space Junk

The issue of space junk has become a growing concern as more and more objects are discarded into Earth’s orbit. However, a Japanese startup called EX-Fusion is aiming to tackle this problem head-on by using laser beams to eliminate orbital debris.

EX-Fusion’s innovative solution involves installing a high-powered fusion laser at Australia’s EOS Space Systems facility in Canberra. The project will be carried out in two phases. First, the company will search for debris smaller than 10 cm, and then it will fire a ground-based laser to slow down and eliminate the objects, allowing them to safely disintegrate in Earth’s atmosphere.

The key to EX-Fusion’s approach lies in their use of diode-pumped solid-state (DPSS) lasers, which apply pulsed energy to interstellar debris. While this technology was originally developed for nuclear fusion, the company has adapted it to target and remove space junk.

However, there are still challenges to overcome. Accurately tracking and aiming the laser beams from Earth’s surface is a complex task, and the atmosphere itself can deflect and weaken the beams, reducing their effectiveness. Finding the right balance of power is also crucial, as too little power will result in the laser not reaching its target, while excessive power could potentially damage other satellites and space assets.

EX-Fusion’s efforts are not the only solution being pursued to tackle the space junk problem. Another Japanese company, Astroscale Japan, is developing a different method involving the use of satellites equipped with mechanical arms to move debris towards Earth’s atmosphere where they can safely disintegrate.

As the number of satellites and space missions continues to increase, the need to address the issue of space junk becomes more pressing. Companies like EX-Fusion and Astroscale Japan are at the forefront of developing innovative and sustainable solutions to keep our orbital environment clean and ensure the future of space exploration.

