NASA Moon Lander Faces Setback, But Agency Prepared for Mishaps

Summary: Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander, developed in partnership with NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, experienced a propulsion failure shortly after it was launched. This setback caused the lander to leak propellant and prevented it from reaching the moon. However, NASA had anticipated such mishaps as part of its moonshot strategy and drew inspiration from SpaceX’s approach to failure. The CLPS program aims to foster the development of privately-made lunar landers that can carry NASA payloads. Despite the setback, Astrobotic successfully received data from nine of the payloads it carried, proving their functionality in space. Another CLPS company, Intuitive Machines, is set to launch its lunar lander in mid-February.

NASA’s Moonshot Strategy on Track Despite Lander Setback

After facing a critical propulsion failure, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander, developed in collaboration with NASA, fell short of its goal of reaching the moon. However, NASA was prepared for such setbacks as part of its moonshot strategy. The agency aims to send humans back to the moon within the current decade, and working with private companies like Astrobotic through the CLPS program is an integral part of this plan.

Unlike traditional NASA programs that fund and oversee the entire development of a vehicle, CLPS takes inspiration from venture capital models. NASA provides some initial capital and expertise to private companies, who then leverage additional private funding and compete against each other in terms of cost and innovation. This approach allows for faster development and greater flexibility.

The partnership with Astrobotic, although not fully successful this time, is part of NASA’s broader strategy to accelerate space exploration. By embracing a mindset that accepts partial failures and learns from them, NASA can move forward more rapidly. SpaceX, which has adopted a similar approach to failure, has been able to advance at a faster pace than other companies and organizations.

While setbacks like the propulsion failure do come with consequences, it is important to note that NASA’s investment in the Astrobotic mission benefited the development of lunar technology. The agency put in $108 million of taxpayer funds, and while the lander didn’t reach its destination, it successfully gathered data from nine payloads. This data proves the functionality of the payloads in space, making it a valuable achievement despite the setback.

Looking ahead, there is still hope for success in the CLPS program. Intuitive Machines, another company involved in CLPS, is scheduled to launch its lunar lander on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in mid-February. This ongoing program, with its acceptance of failures in the pursuit of progress, ensures that NASA remains at the forefront of space exploration.

