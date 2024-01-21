India to Collaborate with Japan in Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India’s interest in cooperating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in the field of space exploration. This comes after Japan successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon, becoming the fifth country to achieve this feat.

In a congratulatory message to Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Mr. Modi applauded JAXA’s first soft moon landing. He also mentioned the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s eagerness to collaborate with JAXA in the realm of space exploration.

Japan’s smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) touched down near an equatorial crater, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space exploration endeavors. The successful mission has propelled Japan into an elite group of nations that have accomplished a soft landing on the lunar surface, alongside India, the U.S., China, and the former Soviet Union.

Mr. Modi took to social media to extend his congratulations: “Congratulations Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and everyone at JAXA on achieving Japan’s first soft Moon landing. India looks forward to our cooperation in space exploration between ISRO and JAXA.”

The collaboration between ISRO and JAXA holds great promise for the advancement of space exploration. By joining forces, India and Japan can pool their expertise, technologies, and resources to tackle the challenges of deep space missions and further expand our understanding of our cosmic neighborhood.

The pursuit of space exploration is a testament to humanity’s curiosity and unrelenting quest for knowledge. As countries continue to push the boundaries of space science and technology, international collaboration and cooperation play a vital role in accelerating progress and achieving breakthroughs that benefit us all. The partnership between India and Japan is a shining example of such collaboration, paving the way for a new era of exploration and discovery.

Definitions

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA): The national space agency of Japan responsible for the country's space exploration and research activities.

India Space Research Organisation (ISRO): The space agency of the Government of India responsible for India's space exploration and research activities.

3. Soft Landing: A landing technique in space exploration where a spacecraft touches down on a celestial body’s surface with minimal or no damage.

