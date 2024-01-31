HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 Revolutionizes Data Storage in Space with KIOXIA SSDs

In a remarkable feat of technology and innovation, the NG-20 mission rocket recently launched an updated version of the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 to the International Space Station (ISS). This groundbreaking computer, developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), now features KIOXIA SSDs, which enable scientific experiments with over 130 TB of data storage capacity.

The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, built using commercial off-the-shelf technology, represents a significant advancement in space computing. Equipped with edge computing and AI capabilities, this powerful machine aims to reduce dependency on communication and push the boundaries of computing power in space. Its versatility allows it to perform various high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, including real-time image processing, deep learning, and scientific simulations.

KIOXIA, the data storage provider for the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2, has played a vital role in enabling these advancements. Their flash memory-based SSDs, such as the KIOXIA RM Series value SAS, PM Series enterprise SAS, and XG Series NVMe SSDs, offer superior performance and reliability compared to traditional hard disk drives. The inclusion of KIOXIA SSDs ensures faster data processing in the harsh environment of outer space.

One of the most impressive aspects of KIOXIA’s contribution is the massive data storage capacity they have provided. The HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 now boasts more than 130 TB of storage, making it the largest amount of data storage to ever travel to the space station on a single mission. With eight 1,024 GB NVMe SSDs and four 960 GB value SAS SSDs, this immense storage capacity opens up endless possibilities for conducting experiments and research aboard the ISS.

To monitor the health and performance of these SSDs, KIOXIA will closely track the data and analyze it throughout the duration of the mission. This valuable information will provide insights into the operation of flash memory storage in the demanding conditions of space.

KIOXIA’s collaboration with HPE goes beyond the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2. Their top-notch storage solutions have been instrumental in supporting a broad range of HPE products and services, from mobile devices to cloud computing and enterprise solutions.

With the integration of KIOXIA SSDs, the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 is poised to revolutionize data storage and computing capabilities in space. This groundbreaking technology paves the way for more advanced research, exploration, and scientific breakthroughs beyond the confines of Earth.

