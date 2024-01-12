Kumaravel Pichaimani: The Guardian of the Sun’s Secrets

In the early morning hours, while most are still fast asleep, Kumaravel Pichaimani makes his way to the top of Kodaikanal hill, overlooking the picturesque Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu. As the Sun begins to rise in the East, Kumaravel’s duty as the Technical Officer of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO) begins. His mission? To ensure that the six advanced solar telescopes are ready to witness the secrets of the Sun.

Although Kumaravel’s role has evolved into more administrative tasks over the years, he has never forgotten why he first joined the KSO in 1991. His passion lies in observing and documenting sunspots, the dark areas that appear on the Sun’s surface. With unwavering dedication, he has meticulously drawn over 10,000 solar charts by hand, preserving a century-old legacy in the world of solar physics.

Sunspots, often larger than the Earth itself, are caused by strong magnetic activity on the Sun. These small, dark patches have a significant impact on space weather and can even disrupt communication systems on Earth. Scientists study sunspots to gain insights into the Sun’s behavior and its influence on our solar system. Kumaravel’s work plays a crucial role in this understanding.

Born and raised in a small village in Tamil Nadu, Kumaravel initially pursued a career in computer science. However, the allure of a government job at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory led him to switch paths. Over the past three decades, he has honed his skills as a solar physicist and now holds the esteemed position of second in command at the observatory.

While the field of solar physics has transitioned from manual tracking to modern technology, Kumaravel remains devoted to his craft. Nowadays, cutting-edge software processes the observations, but he still takes the time to draw the solar charts by hand. The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, established in 1899, boasts a rich history of tracking the Sun and preserving its records, both in written form and on glass films.

Beyond his work at the observatory, Kumaravel is dedicated to fostering interest in science and astronomy. He frequently visits schools and colleges to raise awareness about solar physics and inspire students to pursue scientific fields. His efforts have contributed to a growing interest in astronomy among the younger generation.

As Kumaravel continues to gaze at the Sun, he remains committed to unraveling its mysteries and sharing his knowledge with others. His unwavering dedication and passion for solar physics are a testament to the enduring legacy of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory.

FAQ

What are sunspots?

Sunspots are dark areas that appear on the Sun’s surface due to strong magnetic activity. They are cooler than the surrounding areas and can impact space weather and communication systems on Earth.

Why are sunspots important?

Scientists study sunspots to understand the Sun’s behavior and its influence on our solar system. Sunspots can provide insights into space weather and help predict solar activity.

What is the role of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory?

The Kodaikanal Solar Observatory has been tracking the Sun for over a century and houses advanced solar telescopes. It plays a crucial role in researching solar physics and preserving historical records of solar activity.

How does Kumaravel Pichaimani contribute to solar physics?

Kumaravel Pichaimani is the Technical Officer of the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory and is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of the telescopes. He has dedicated his career to observing and documenting sunspots, drawing solar charts by hand, and preserving the observatory’s legacy.