Experience Life on Mars: Join NASA’s Simulated Mission

NASA is offering a unique opportunity for individuals interested in experiencing life on Mars. The space agency is seeking volunteers for its second simulated Mars mission, known as the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA 2) mission. This yearlong experience aims to simulate the conditions and challenges of living on the red planet.

Scheduled to commence in the spring of 2025, the CHAPEA 2 mission will involve a team of four crew members residing inside a specially designed 1,700-square-foot 3D-printed habitat in Houston. This habitat, known as the Mars Dune Alpha, is intended to replicate the living conditions on Mars. During their stay, the crew members will be responsible for performing maintenance tasks, cultivating crops, and completing various other assignments.

While the opportunity sounds exhilarating, it’s important to note that the mission is both physically and mentally demanding. Interested individuals must meet specific criteria to qualify. Applicants must be between the ages of 30 and 55 and possess a master’s degree in a STEM field. Proficiency in the English language is also required. In addition, candidates must have at least two years of professional experience, as well as either a minimum of one thousand hours of piloting an aircraft or two years of work toward a STEM doctoral program. Successful applicants will also undergo a thorough criminal background check.

As for compensation, although NASA has not disclosed the exact amount, participants will receive remuneration for their contribution during the mission. Furthermore, they will be provided with free accommodation for the entire duration of their stay on Mars.

If you’re considering applying, be prepared for a lengthy selection process. NASA estimates that it may take between 12 and 14 months to complete the selection procedure, so patience is key.

Embark on a groundbreaking journey and gain a firsthand experience of life on Mars. Apply now and be part of NASA’s simulated mission to the red planet.

Definitions:

– CHAPEA 2: Abbreviation for Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, NASA’s second simulated mission to Mars.

– STEM: Abbreviation for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

– Mars Dune Alpha: Specially designed 3D-printed habitat intended to replicate the living conditions on Mars.

