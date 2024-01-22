Embracing the Unknown: Unlocking the Potential of Biological Design

Exploring the unknown and embracing the idiosyncrasies of biological systems may be the key to unlocking continuous innovation in biotechnology, according to a groundbreaking study by researchers from the Universities of Bristol and Ghent. The study, published in Science Advances, highlights the significance of open-endedness in the field of biological design and its potential to shape the future of biotechnology.

Rather than solely focusing on optimization, algorithms used for biological design should not shy away from novelty and diversity in solutions. The researchers emphasize that the best solutions often emerge from unexpected directions, as they tap into the inherent creativity and innovation of biological systems. Biological design should not be limited to minor adjustments but should dare to venture towards unexplored territories.

Dr. Thomas Gorochowski, co-author of the study, emphasizes the need for a diverse toolkit of building blocks, as there are still many unknowns in biology. By embracing the uncertainties and intricacies of this vast field, scientists can maximize their chances of finding the necessary solutions for complex biological processes.

Professor Michiel Stock, lead author of the study, highlights the stark contrast between the natural capacity for innovation seen in biological systems and the rigidity often observed in our own attempts to engineer biology. By harnessing the open-ended process of evolution that has shaped the remarkable biodiversity in nature, researchers can introduce greater creativity and imagination into their design approaches.

The implications of this research extend beyond the realm of theoretical biology. The ability to create new biotechnologies has become increasingly significant in addressing global challenges, including sustainable production, advanced therapeutics, and food security. By adopting a fresh direction and focusing on the untapped potential of biological systems, scientists can fuel progress in these crucial areas.

The study’s findings were made possible by the support of diverse funding sources, including a travel grant from the FWO Flanders and funding from prestigious institutions like the Royal Society, BBSRC, and EPSRC. This funding highlights the growing recognition of the importance of biological design and the need for continued research and innovative approaches to push the boundaries of biotechnology.

