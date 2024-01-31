Dr. Paul Hebert Honored with Prestigious Benjamin Franklin Medal

Celebrating his outstanding contributions to the field of Earth and Environmental Science, Dr. Paul Hebert, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Guelph, has been granted the highly esteemed 2024 Benjamin Franklin Medal. This remarkable recognition is attributed to his pioneering work in the domain of DNA barcoding, a revolutionary technology that utilizes short sections of DNA to identify various species, much like a barcode identifies products in a supermarket.

The impact of DNA barcoding extends far beyond its role in life cataloging on Earth. Dr. Hebert’s breakthrough has found practical applications in a wide range of sectors, including the detection of food fraud, controlling pests and diseases, and supporting vital conservation programs. It has truly transformed the way we understand and interact with the natural world.

In addition to his position as an evolutionary biologist, Dr. Hebert also holds the titles of founder and CEO of the Centre for Biodiversity Genomics at the University of Guelph. This groundbreaking facility proudly hosts the world’s largest digital biodiversity archive, housing an impressive collection of over nine million images and sequences derived from more than 15 million specimens. Moreover, as the scientific director of the International Barcode of Life, he spearheads an initiative that fosters global collaboration among researchers, uniting their efforts towards the establishment of a comprehensive DNA barcode reference library.

Dr. Hebert’s exceptional accomplishments render him the fourth esteemed Canadian to be bestowed with the Benjamin Franklin Medal, joining the ranks of illustrious individuals such as Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein, and Marie and Pierre Curie.

The prestigious awards ceremony is set to take place on April 18 at the renowned Franklin Institute science museum in Philadelphia, where Dr. Hebert’s extraordinary achievements will be celebrated and his remarkable contributions to the scientific community and society as a whole will be recognized.

