Cholesterol Precursor Found to Protect Cancer Cells, Potentially Opening New Avenues for Treatment

A recent study published in Nature has revealed a surprising discovery about 7-dehydrocholesterol (7-DHC), a precursor of cholesterol that was once believed to be harmful. Contrary to previous assumptions, researchers led by Professor José Pedro Friedmann Angeli from the University of Würzburg have found that 7-DHC actually plays a crucial role in protecting cancer cells from cell death. This newfound understanding sheds light on the potential for developing innovative approaches in cancer research and treatment.

The research team demonstrated that 7-DHC acts as an antioxidant by integrating into cell membranes. By doing so, it helps prevent ferroptosis, a specific type of cell death. Ferroptosis is associated with various diseases, including cancer. This unexpected protective function of 7-DHC suggests that targeting cholesterol biosynthesis, which involves 7-DHC, could be a promising strategy for inhibiting ferroptosis and improving cancer treatment.

The significance of this discovery lies in its potential implications for developing novel inhibitors that specifically target cholesterol biosynthesis, which is already a well-established area of medical practice. The study’s findings invite further investigation into the effects of 7-DHC accumulation during tumor development, providing an opportunity to explore new therapeutic approaches.

Collaborating with researchers from Dresden University of Technology, Helmholtz Munich, the University of Ottawa, and the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, the Würzburg team made significant progress in unraveling the protective role of 7-DHC. The collaborative effort brings together expertise from various institutions, increasing the study’s credibility and potential impact.

While cholesterol is commonly associated with health problems like heart disease and diabetes, the discovery of 7-DHC as an antioxidant opens up new avenues for research. Monitoring changes in 7-DHC levels may offer valuable insights into different diseases. Moreover, investigating drugs that block 7-DHC production in combination with other therapies could have positive effects on cancer treatment.

The study also calls for further epidemiological studies to understand the relationship between ferroptose-modulating drugs and cancer incidence. With drugs like trazodone already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, elevating plasma levels of 7-DHC, investigating potential links to cancer occurrence and metastasis becomes essential.

This groundbreaking study, supported by the German Research Foundation (DFG), the Interdisciplinary Centre for Clinical Research (IZKF) Würzburg, and the José Carreras Leukaemia Foundation, has opened up new possibilities in cancer research and treatment. By uncovering the protective role of 7-DHC, researchers have provided a fresh perspective on the biological complexities underlying cancer cell survival and potential strategies to combat the disease.

Definitions:

– 7-dehydrocholesterol (7-DHC): A precursor of cholesterol that has been discovered to play a protective role in cancer cells.

– Ferroptosis: A specific type of cell death associated with various diseases, including cancer.

– Cholesterol biosynthesis: The process by which cholesterol is produced in the body.

– Antioxidant: A substance that inhibits oxidation, protecting cells from damage.

