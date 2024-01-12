China’s Chang’e-6 Mission Aims for Apollo Crater on the Moon’s Far Side

After the successful Chang’e-5 mission, China is now preparing for its next lunar mission, Chang’e-6. This mission aims to collect samples from the Apollo crater located in the southern hemisphere of the Moon’s far side. The Apollo crater, also known as the Apollo Basin, holds significant scientific value as it has been remodeled by ancient lava flows and subsequent impacts.

Chang’e-6 will utilize the same technology that made the previous mission a success. In fact, Chang’e-6 was initially built as a backup lander for Chang’e-5. The spacecraft will land in the Apollo Crater and attempt to collect up to 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of lunar regolith, which is the loose soil and rocks on the Moon’s surface. An ascent vehicle will then carry the sample into orbit to rendezvous with the service module. The service module will release a return module to bring the lunar sample back to Earth.

In addition to collecting samples, Chang’e-6 will also carry several international scientific payloads. These include a radiation detector from France and a laser reflector from Italy. By collaborating with international partners, China aims to gather valuable scientific data that can contribute to our understanding of the Moon and space exploration.

China has yet to announce a specific launch date for Chang’e-6, but it is targeting the first half of 2024. If successful, this mission will bring China closer to its goal of establishing an International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). The ILRS, planned for deployment in the 2030s, has garnered support from countries such as Russia, Venezuela, and Pakistan.

Through its ambitious lunar missions, China is demonstrating its commitment to advancing space exploration and scientific research. By exploring the far side of the Moon and collecting samples from the Apollo crater, China aims to unlock new insights into the Moon’s formation and evolution, as well as pave the way for future human exploration and colonization of the Moon.

