New Method Using Light to Remove CO2 from the Atmosphere

In an effort to combat global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a novel method to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Unlike conventional carbon capture technologies that rely on temperature or pressure differences, this new process utilizes light-​reactive molecules to capture and release CO2. This breakthrough technology not only requires much less energy, but it also has the potential to be powered by sunlight alone.

The researchers have created a special mixture of solvents that allows the light-​reactive molecules to remain stable over an extended period of time. By irradiating the liquid containing these molecules with light, the acidity of the liquid can be manipulated. In an alkaline state, CO2 in the air reacts with the liquid to form carbonates. When the liquid is then irradiated, it becomes acidic, and the carbonates transform back into CO2, which can be collected and removed from the liquid. The process can be repeated as needed, with the acidity of the liquid switching between alkaline and acidic states.

One of the key advantages of this new method is its energy efficiency. Unlike other carbon capture processes that require heating or cooling, this process does not need any additional energy input for temperature control. Additionally, the researchers have found that the switch from alkaline to acidic and back can be done within seconds and minutes, respectively, allowing for more rapid carbon capture and release.

Although the researchers have demonstrated the feasibility of using photoacids to capture CO2 in the laboratory, further research and development is needed to increase the stability of the photoacid molecules and optimize the parameters of the entire process. Once these advancements are made, this new method could potentially be scaled up for commercial use, providing a more energy-efficient and cost-effective solution for removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

FAQs

Q: How does this new method remove CO2 from the atmosphere?

A: The method involves irradiating a liquid containing light-​reactive molecules with light. When the liquid is in an alkaline state, it reacts with CO2 in the air to form carbonates. By switching the acidity of the liquid to acidic, the carbonates transform back into CO2, which can then be captured and removed from the liquid.

Q: What makes this new method more energy-efficient than conventional carbon capture technologies?

A: Unlike other carbon capture methods that rely on heating or cooling, this new method does not require any additional energy input for temperature control. It also has the potential to be powered by sunlight alone, reducing the overall energy requirements.

Q: What are the next steps for the researchers?

A: The researchers plan to further increase the stability of the light-​reactive molecules and optimize the parameters of the entire process to make it more efficient. They are also exploring ways to scale up the method for commercial use.

(Source: ETH Zurich)